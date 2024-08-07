National scouting outlet awards Cardinals with best value pick of 2024 MLB Draft

The five best values of the 2024 MLB Draft, per assigned slot value + BA 500 rank?



1. JJ Wetherholt, @Cardinals

2. Caleb Lomavita, @Nationals

3. Braden Montgomery, @RedSox

4. Billy Amick, @Twins

5. Trey Yesavage, @BlueJays https://t.co/5TLWm1Ev8I