Redbird Rants
FanSided

Why I'm excited to have Sonny Gray on the St. Louis Cardinals

The Cardinals signed Sonny Gray to a three-year contract. As a Sonny Gray super fan, I'm beyond excited. Here's why!

By Sandy McMillan

Sonny Gray faces the Houston Astros in the 2023 ALDS
Sonny Gray faces the Houston Astros in the 2023 ALDS / Adam Bettcher/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

The Deal

Waking up to the news that a Sonny Gray deal was imminent was probably one of the most exciting things I've experienced in a while. I'd been hammering home the idea that the Cardinals needed to sign him for months on the Noot News Podcast.

I wanted Gray because of his excellent track record and the desperate need the Cardinals had (and still have) for starting pitching. But I wanted to see Sonny Gray in a Cardinal uniform because I'm a fan! I love watching him pitch. He's one of the only players I've been able to root for while playing in Cincinnati! I've followed his career with great interest and I'm a fan of his.

To hear he'd actually signed the deal was incredible! I joined Josh Jacobs on an emergency episode of the Noot News Podcast to discuss the signing, and I love everything about it.

The Cardinals are better than they were before! Sonny Gray is a bargain at the current price point (25MM). His deal is structured specifically to help the team compete in 2024! And I get to watch Sonny Gray take the mound in Busch Stadium. But unlike the times I saw him between 2019 and 2021, this time he'll be in a Cardinals jersey. And I won't have to enjoy his performance in silence. So get excited! Sonny Gray is a Cardinal!

manual

Home/St Louis Cardinals News