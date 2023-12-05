Why I'm excited to have Sonny Gray on the St. Louis Cardinals
The Cardinals signed Sonny Gray to a three-year contract. As a Sonny Gray super fan, I'm beyond excited. Here's why!
The Deal
Waking up to the news that a Sonny Gray deal was imminent was probably one of the most exciting things I've experienced in a while. I'd been hammering home the idea that the Cardinals needed to sign him for months on the Noot News Podcast.
I wanted Gray because of his excellent track record and the desperate need the Cardinals had (and still have) for starting pitching. But I wanted to see Sonny Gray in a Cardinal uniform because I'm a fan! I love watching him pitch. He's one of the only players I've been able to root for while playing in Cincinnati! I've followed his career with great interest and I'm a fan of his.
To hear he'd actually signed the deal was incredible! I joined Josh Jacobs on an emergency episode of the Noot News Podcast to discuss the signing, and I love everything about it.
The Cardinals are better than they were before! Sonny Gray is a bargain at the current price point (25MM). His deal is structured specifically to help the team compete in 2024! And I get to watch Sonny Gray take the mound in Busch Stadium. But unlike the times I saw him between 2019 and 2021, this time he'll be in a Cardinals jersey. And I won't have to enjoy his performance in silence. So get excited! Sonny Gray is a Cardinal!