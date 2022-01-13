Which Cardinals will be free agents at the end of 2024?

With the 2024 season coming to a close, it's reasonable to look ahead at which St. Louis Cardinals will be on the roster next season and which will become free agents. Some of these players have options that could be picked up while others will become unrestricted free agents. It's also possible the Cardinals look to keep some of these players for next year and beyond.

For simplicity purposes, I've removed players in pre-arbitration and arbitration. To see who fits those bills, refer to my preseason article about all potential free agents. With several players becoming free agents this offseason, ample money should be coming off the books.

Paul Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt is the biggest fish to become a free agent this offseason. His final year in St. Louis started off a bit unceremoniously, but he's had a resurgent August. On the year, Goldy is slashing .246/.302/.414 with 21 home runs, 59 runs batted in, and nine stolen bases for an OPS+ of 98. He received $26 million this year.

Matt Carpenter

The Cardinals brought on Matt Carpenter to be a leader and a veteran voice in the clubhouse. He has done just that through his instruction of players like Alec Burleson. Marp has a slash line of .236/.317/.378 with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 127 plate appearances; his 94 OPS+ places him just below league average. The Cardinals signed Carpenter to a one-year deal worth $740,000 this past offseason.

Andrew Kittredge

The Cardinals traded for reliever Andrew Kittredge this past offseason from the Tampa Bay Rays. He's slotted in nicely in the back of the bullpen with JoJo Romero and Ryan Helsley. Kittredge has 48 holds on the year with a 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 60 strikeouts in 63 innings. There have been whispers that the Cardinals may consider extending Kittredge for 2025 and beyond. Kitt received $2.63 million this year via arbitration.

Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Keynan Middleton

Though varying amounts of money are attached to these three players for next year, they're all in similar boats. Lynn, Gibson, and Middleton all have club options attached to their 2025 salaries. Lynn's option is valued at $10MM, Gibson's at $12MM, and Middleton's at $6MM. Gibson and Lynn have provided decent production out of the rotation with ERAs of 4.20 and 3.96, respectively. Middleton, on the other hand, has been out all year with an injury. Due to his injury, it's expected that the Cardinals will accept Middleton's option for 2025. There have also been rumors that the Cardinals will accept at least one if not both of the options tied to Gibson and Lynn.

Altogether, these players' salaries account for just over $55 million of the team's budget this year. Now, Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado -- Colorado is no longer funneling money to the Cardinals from this trade -- will see a bump next year in salary, so some of this money will move to those players. Also, guys like Lars Nootbaar, Brendan Donovan, Ryan Helsley, and JoJo Romero will see significant bumps in salary via arbitration.

Regardless, having around $55 million off the books heading into the offseason opens up opportunities for the front office to make shrewd moves to improve the roster for 2025.