A comprehensive look at the St. Louis Cardinals' 2025 free agents
These St. Louis Cardinals' players could all become free agents next year one way or another.
Group #4: Current pre-arbitration players
This crop of players are still in pre-arbitration; however, they will enter their first year of arbitration next year. They are at their cheapest while still being able to see a salary greater than league minimum. It is highly unlikely these players become free agents next year.
Lars Nootbaar
Lars Nootbaar has risen in fame internationally ever since the World Baseball Classic. He is still only 26, and he enters arbitration next year for the first time. Nootbaar is a candidate for a contract extension that takes him past his arbitration years, so it is important to keep an eye out for that.
Nootbaar's underlying metrics and his ability to get on base at a high clip make him a valuable player. He is also a plus defender in left field. The Cardinals will surely tender him a contract next offseason, and he won't become a free agent as a result.
Brendan Donovan
Brendan Donovan has become a super-utility player for the Cardinals. He can play multiple positions handily, and he will more than likely be splitting time at second base with the next player on the list. Donovan recently turned 27, and he isn't a free agent until 2028.
Donovan was injured toward the end of last season, but he still provides a ton of value to the organization. Like Nootbaar, fans are asking for the front office to extend Donovan a contract that keeps him in St. Louis past his arbitration years.
Nolan Gorman
Nolan Gorman is the final position player who is arbitration-eligible for the first time next year. He, too, achieved Super-2 status, so this is technically his final pre-arb year, but he is able to see a pay raise greater than that of the league minimum. Super-2 players can be non-tendered contracts, although that is virtually non-existent. Gorman will receive a contract next offseason, especially if he reaches the heights that are projected of him next year.
Andre Pallante
Andre Pallante was also granted an extra year of arbitration eligibility. Pallante was excellent his rookie season, but he struggled mightily last year. Given his familiarity with the organization and his revamped arsenal, the Cardinals will surely extend him a contract next offseason. It won't reach the heights of Gorman's contract, but he will see a pay raise for 2025.