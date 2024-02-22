3 contract extensions the Cardinals should pursue, and 3 they should avoid (for now)
With Spring Training underway, it's nice to see the players who are already putting in the work with their team. After last season's disastrous 71-91 end, it would be easy to drag into training and just coast. But no. The St. Louis Cardinals have a chip on their shoulder, and they are ready to show they are better than they showed last season.
Thank goodness. It is good to see several younger players, specifically the non-pitchers, already at camp working on hitting and fielding.
With work beginning for the players, it may also be an excellent time to work on contracts and get certain players locked up long-term. Who should the Cardinals work to get a contract extension, and who should they hold off on for now?
A contract extension the Cardinals' should pursue: Jordan Walker
He's the most exciting young Cardinals prospect in some time. The Cardinals must do all they can to lock him up for future seasons.
Walker came to spring camp with noticeably more muscle mass and a changed stance in his plate appearances. It will be interesting over the next few weeks as he takes some reps in Spring Training games to see how that work he's put in will benefit him and the Cardinals.
He's such a fun and joyous player to watch. He brings a lot to the table for the team. Walker's teammates and fans can not wait to see what is next for the young slugger.
Suppose he has a tremendously successful first half of his season. In that case, it will become essential for Cardinals president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak, to get him signed to a long-term contract to keep him in St. Louis for years.