Where the Cardinals should spend money this offseason

The St. Louis Cardinals are stuck between several rocks and several hard places in 2025.

On one hand, the team needs to take huge steps forward to rectify a crumbled relationship with fans that has been developing since the 2022 playoffs departure. On another hand, the front office and ownership groups need to maintain a balanced payroll while their Regional Sports Network hangs in the balance.

In order to attract fans, magnificent players must be brought to St. Louis. Clearly, the organization hasn't been able to develop these stars -- Masyn Winn excluded. Therefore, these big-name players must come from outside the organization via trade and free agency. But with how scarce the farm system has been, the team can't necessarily afford to trade several viable prospects for just one player.

With money being tight, fans being apathetic, and management wanting to hold onto its prospects, there's not a very large window through which the Cardinals can crawl to return to relevance.

John Mozeliak himself has said that the financials this offseason will be complicated. With a payroll already virtually maxed out before the Hot Stove even begins, finding players via free agency will be very difficult. I'm also not convinced there is a free agent out there who could solely fix the 2025 roster as is. Anthony Santander, Michael Wacha, and Sean Manaea would be nice pieces, but they aren't enough to move the needle for next year. There's no chance the Cardinals land either Juan Soto or Corbin Burnes, and they're likely the only two who could have a real impact.

Therefore, whatever extra money is left after filling out a roster full of complementary players should be spent within the organization. Chaim Bloom is being tasked with resetting a stale player development this offseason. He'll need as many resources, personnel, financial, and technological, to accomplish that goal.

For years, the Cardinals have lagged behind the league in scouting, player development, and adoption of the technology that is driving other teams. Taking this upcoming offseason and 2025 to catch up is vital. With a limited budget this winter, acquiring big-name free agents and fixing a broken system will be challenging. John Mozeliak and Chaim Bloom should prioritize fixing the organization over signing free agents.

For the last few years, the club has opted to spend its budget on free agents rather than internal improvements, according to Katie Woo. According to anonymous sources, "Some lamented the organization’s emphasis on directing more money to the big-league payroll, even if it meant skimping on hiring the coaches, instructors and modern technology that are vital to refining players as they progress through the minors."

The money that is spent this offseason, however minimal it may be, needs to be invested inside the organization rather than on outside player acquisition. The player development, scouting, and technological aspects of the team are behind the curve. Catching up to other organizations like the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Cleveland Guardians in terms of scouting, technology, and development is imperative. These investments will help the Cardinals down the road more than any one free agent could.