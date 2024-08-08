What will it take to excite Cardinal fans once again?
Birng back more legacy players
This may include future Hall of Famer Paul Goldschmidt, much to the chagrin of many fans. Paul Goldschmidt, at this point in his career, is equally as much a Cardinal as he was a Diamondback, and the odds of him going into Cooperstown with a Cardinal hat on increase each year. Bringing him back for a farewell tour, similar to what the team did with Albert Pujols but to a lesser degree, would probably bring some fans to the stadium.
If this is the route the team takes, the coaching staff will have to be measured with their actions. Pujols was playing quite well in 2022, so Oliver Marmol played him regularly. If Goldschmidt struggles while under a farewell contract, Marmol must not be afraid to sit him.
This path won't move the needle dramatically on attendance numbers, but it could help.
Lean into the youth
Masyn Winn. Jordan Walker. Tink Hence. Quinn Mathews. These four players could very easily be the cornerstones of a contending team come 2026. Perhaps pushing their full arrivals up to 2025 would energize a fanbase that is growing weary of aged, underperforming, and expensive veterans rounding out a roster. When the players are excited, so too are the fans. Very few people in baseball are as testosterone-enraged as a 20-something young player. That energy would be infectious for the fans.
Additionally, bringing these players on early will allow fans to become familiar with them over the course of their careers. Winn, Walker, Hence, and Mathews are probably the four best young players the organization boasts. Let the kids play.