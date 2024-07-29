What could the Cardinals get in a trade for Tommy Edman?
By Curt Bishop
If Tommy Edman is dealt this year at the trade deadline, I certainly will be sad to see him go. He's been a great Cardinal ever since being called up to the big leagues in 2019, serving as somewhat of a swiss army knife. His ability to switch hit and play multiple positions on the field makes him a valuable commodity.
However, last night we started hearing whispers of a potential Edman trade. The Dodgers and the Yankees both have interest in him, and this means that Edman could be on his way out at the deadline, which is tomorrow at 5 p.m. Central Time.
But what could the Cardinals get for Edman if he's dealt? And where will he go? Does he have any value right now given that he's been out all season?
Unfortunately, we've started hearing whispers of the DeWitts wanting to shed payroll, so if Edman is traded as a mere salary dump, Cardinal Nation will not be pleased, and rightfully so. Edman may be getting squeezed out due to the emergence of Michael Siani and Alec Burleson.
But if teams are interested in Edman, we can only hope that the Cardinals aren't going to sell low on him. That hasn't worked well with the last few outfielders they've traded, so they should try to get something good in return.
Katie Woo mentioned that the Cardinals could make another swap with the Yankees and get Nestor Cortes out of it to bolster the rotation. I suppose that could work. I'm not big on the idea since Cortes isn't having a great season, and would rather the Cardinals target young, cost-controlled arms if they aren't going big.
This is where the Dodgers could help them. I highly doubt Los Angeles would want to trade arms such as Nick Frasso or Bobby Miller, but they do have some solid arms in their system. Kyle Hurt, Landon Knack, Michael Grove, and River Ryan could be options.
As we know, the Cardinals don't exactly have many arms in the system that are close to being ready. All four of those options have tasted the Major Leagues and could really supplement the Cardinals' depth. They would at least have some extra rotation options heading into 2025, and they need MLB-ready arms.
They could also trade Ryan Helsley and get a massive return, which teams who have traded their relievers have done. But that seems unlikely. Still, as long as they don't sell low on Edman, they could potentially restock the farm system and strengthen their pitching depth with MLB ready options.
They could also take the three-way trade route and go for Erick Fedde. It'll be interesting to see how the market plays out for Edman in the next two days.