Cardinals rumored to trade Tommy Edman for Erick Fedde in 3-team deal
The St. Louis Cardinals are going to have to get creative with their additions this trade deadline. With so few sellers and a limitation on spending, John Mozeliak won't be able to simply ship cheap prospects for expensive veterans. Instead, he will have to finagle deals with other contending teams.
One report that has begun to gain some traction is the idea that Tommy Edman will be shopped by the Cardinals this deadline. In what began as an interesting concept given Tommy Edman's utility abilities and relative cheapness has turned into a full-blown story.
The most recent news surrounding the former Gold Glover is that he may be a part of a three-team trade involving the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox. Ari Alexander, a local reporter out of Houston, broke this particular report, but reports surrounding the Cardinals trading Edman to the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Dodgers have been picking up steam as of Monday evening.
Ari stated that the Dodgers want Tommy Edman while the Cardinals are seeking Erick Fedde. Should this trade occur, the White Sox would likely be receiving prospects from at least one of the Dodgers or Cardinals in exchange.
Reports linking the Cardinals and the Yankees surfaced from Katie Woo of The Athletic (subscription required). Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic also reported that the Dodgers are pushing for Tommy Edman. The Dodgers do have some pitching the Cardinals could pluck including Bobby Miller, but he's struggled this year in the minors, and his team control pushes his value beyond that of Edman's.
A three-team trade including the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers would be an interesting change of pace from John Mozeliak and his staff. Should the Cardinals net Erick Fedde, they'll be able to add him to the top of their rotation with Sonny Gray. Fedde is under team control for next year as well with a manageable $7.5 million price tag.
Stay tuned to Redbird Rants for more trade deadline news and rumors. The situation surrounding Tommy Edman is quite fluid at the moment.