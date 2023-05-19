Under the radar starting pitchers that could be targets for the St. Louis Cardinals
Cleveland Guardians Aaron Civale and Cal Quantrill
Civale is an under-the-radar pitcher who is not well-known to some, but he has been a decent pitcher. Over 5 seasons with Cleveland, he has an ERA a touch over 4 and has a reputation for being a strike thrower, as he had only 22 walks in 20 starts last season.
An oblique injury has had him sidelined for the past month and injuries have been a problem for Civale recently. 5 IL stints in the last 3 seasons is not ideal for any player, none of the injuries seem to be too serious but it still waves red flags when he could possibly be traded. He has been effective in his career when healthy, but it would still be a risky move for the Cardinals to make if they go that route.
Cal Quantrill would be a lower risk for the Cardinals, but at a higher price. Quantrill is coming off a 15-win campaign in 2022 with a 113 ERA+. There is no reason to think that Quantrill would be available at this point, but the Guardians are off to a slow start and are in desperate need of a power bat, which could make Cleveland and St. Louis good trade partners.
It sounds possible that the Cardinals could look at trading Tyler O'Neill with the overflow of outfielders the Cardinals currently have, they could move one to help the rotation. The Guardians are currently 29th in the MLB in runs scored and 30th in home runs, how aggressive would they be to get a bat in exchange for one of their arms? And how aggressive will the Cardinals be to get a top-of-the-rotation starter?