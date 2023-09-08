Three things to look forward to in the Cardinals' weekend series with the Reds
The Cardinals are looking to continue their better play of late against the playoff-hopeful Reds
By Curt Bishop
Jordan Walker's Hitting
Jordan Walker has truly been a revelation at the plate since the month of August. The 21-year-old slugger and outfielder is hitting .370 in his last 15 games with four home runs and 10 RBI and is also slugging .685 in that span.
His average is up to .275 on the year, and he's just five homers away from reaching 20 for the season. Great American Ballpark is a hitter's haven, and it should be interesting to see how playing in Cincinnati for the first time helps Walker as he looks to continue his hot streak.
Playing Spoiler
When a team is out of contention and not playing for a spot in the postseason, that doesn't mean that there aren't still things to look forward to.
The Cardinals played the role of spoiler for a couple of nights in Atlanta, and now have the chance to do the same thing in Cincinnati. Around this time last year, the Reds played a little spoiler against the Cardinals when they came into St. Louis and took two games during a weekend series.
Now, the Cardinals have a chance to repay the favor, this time in Cincinnati. The Reds are a solid young team without much postseason experience. And while the Cardinals are out of it, they could potentially still impact the playoff race if they win the series at Great American Ballpark.