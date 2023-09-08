Three things to look forward to in the Cardinals' weekend series with the Reds
The Cardinals are looking to continue their better play of late against the playoff-hopeful Reds
By Curt Bishop
The Cardinals couldn't pull off a sweep against the Braves. They made it interesting in the ninth, coming to within 8-5 and even bringing the tying run to the plate. However, it was not to be, and the Cardinals couldn't overcome a rocky start by Adam Wainwright, who was pitching his final game in his home state of Georgia.
Now, it's time for the team to shift their focus to this weekend. Next, the Cardinals head to Cincinnati for a three-game set with the Reds. These two teams have essentially switched places. The Reds are now the team that is vying for a spot in the postseason, while the Cardinals are in the cellar of the NL Central, at risk of finishing in last place for the first time since 1990.
The 2023 season went south for the Cardinals very quickly, as they started off 10-24 and never recovered from it. Now, here they are in last place in the NL Central and with the second-worst record in the National League at 61-79.
Meanwhile, the Reds are one of baseball's biggest surprises. With stars such as Spencer Steer, Matt McLain, and Elly De La Cruz, they have emerged as a serious threat in the NL Central.
But even with the Cardinals out of contention, this should be a fun series this weekend between two divisional foes, one fighting for a playoff spot and the other looking to play the role of spoiler.
In this piece, we will discuss three things to look forward to as the Cardinals open up this series with the Reds.