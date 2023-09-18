Three things to look forward to as the Cardinals take on the Brewers
By Curt Bishop
3 of 4
A chance to play spoiler
The Brewers are already well ahead of the rest of the pack in the NL Central. They're 6.5 games up on the Cubs and seven up on the Reds. Their magic number to clinch the division is seven.
But if the Cardinals bring their best this week, they'll have a chance to delay that celebration. More than likely, the Brewers won't clinch the division title at Busch Stadium, but the Cardinals will still have a shot to make the road more difficult for their division rivals.
The Brewers are already essentially a lock for the postseason, but it could be a confidence builder for the Cardinals to beat them and continue their trend of playing the role of spoiler on contending teams.