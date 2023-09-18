Three things to look forward to as the Cardinals take on the Brewers
By Curt Bishop
Waino goes for 200
The history in question that Adam Wainwright is chasing is the 200-win milestone. He came back this season hoping to reach that mark and forever etch his name in the history books.
Even without 200 wins, Wainwright would still be a Cardinals legend, but tonight, he has a chance to enhance his legacy as he takes on the Brewers. After winning his third game on June 17, he lost 10 of his next 11 starts and was stuck on 198 for his career.
A win in Baltimore on Tuesday last week changed all of that, however. Now, the 42-year-old will take his first shot at 200 wins for his career.
It's one of the few saving graces from what has been a dreadful season, but Wainwright can make all of Cardinal Nation forget about that with just one more victory.