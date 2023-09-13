Adam Wainwright may yet reach 200 career wins with Cardinals
At long last, Adam Wainwright has recorded win No. 199.
By Curt Bishop
For the first time since June 17, Adam Wainwright picked up a win. He had been 0-10 in his last 11 starts since that game against the Mets.
On Tuesday night, the 42-year-old took the mound looking to reverse that trend, but he would have to do so against the juggernaut offense of the Baltimore Orioles. At times, it wasn't pretty, but he worked through trouble and picked up the win after five innings of two-run ball.
For months, Cardinals fans had feared that he would not reach 200 wins, as he was stuck on 198 for his career since June. However, hope has been reignited.
On Tuesday, Wainwright earned win No. 199. Now, the veteran right-hander and two-time World Series champion is just one win shy of 200 for his career. Better yet, he'll have a chance to do it at Busch Stadium next week.
That start will likely come against the Brewers on Monday as the Cardinals begin a four-game set with their NL Central rivals. Wainwright last pitched against the Brewers on September 14 last year when he and Yadier Molina broke the record for most starts together as a pitcher-catcher battery.
He won't have Molina there with him, but Wainwright will have a chance to do something special, and he'll have the chance to do it at home in front of the loyal fans in St. Louis.
It's been a year to forget for the Cardinals and their fans, but the possibility of Wainwright picking up win No. 200 at home could provide some joy despite such a miserable season. He'll enter that start with a record of 4-11 and an ERA of 7.95.
The Cardinals can only hope that Wainwright finishes the 2023 season strong and wraps up his legendary career on a high note. He'll have just three starts left to nail down his 200th win. But if he can pull it off, it may prove to be the highlight of the year for the Cardinals and their fans, as it is already official that the team will not record its 16th straight winning season in 2023.
Wainwright is the third-winningest pitcher in the history of the Cardinals franchise. Bob Gibson leads the pack with 251, while Jesse Haines won 210 games during his career. He would also be the third pitcher to reach at least 200 wins if he can accomplish this legendary feat.