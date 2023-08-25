Five most disappointing Cardinals seasons since 1961
The 2023 season has been pretty unbearable to watch. What other seasons have been the wrost in Cardinals history?
2007 Season
After winning the World Series in 2006, The Cardinals experienced quite a bit of reshuffling in 2007. Jim Edmonds and So Taguchi were 37, Scott Rolen, David Eckstein, and Juan Encarnacion were on the wrong side of 30, and the rotation lost players such as Jason Marquis, Mark Mulder (injured all season), Jeff Suppan, Chris Carpenter (injured), and Jeff Weaver. Within 1 season, the entire starting rotation turned over.
An ascendant Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols in his prime were the leaders of this team. Adam Wainwright also showed promise after his stellar performances out of the bullpen during the 2006 postseason. While it wasn't expected that the Cardinals would repeat the memorable 2006 season, it was entirely possible the team would at the very least contend for the division.
Instead, the 2007 Cardinals found themselves 6 games below .500 and in third place in the division. The season started off on a bad note, as the Mets swept the Cardinals in the first series and outscored them 20-2. To make matters worse, pitcher Josh Hancock died in a car accident in late April. A dark cloud was already cast over the team before the calendar even turned to May.
On the season, they ranked 21st in OPS+ and runs scored, 19th in OPS, and 24th in OPS. While they did a good job at getting on base, the team struggled to get the big hit that year. Their run differential for the season was -104 runs. On the pitching side, the team ranked 20th in ERA, gave up the 7th most runs, had the 22nd overall ERA+, and 20th worst FIP in the league. Another area in which the 2007 Cardinals struggled was defense. They had the 28th-worst fielding percentage and gave up the 23rd most runs per game.
Between the below-average production across the board, the disappointing follow-up to a World Series season, and a lack of national recognition, the 2007 season was challenging to watch and follow. Not a single player was given an award, and Walt Jocketty was dismissed at the end of the season. John Mozeliak took over the General Manager position, and Tony LaRussa barely returned as the field manager. In a year in which the division winner only had 85 wins, the Cardinals could have easily won the division. Instead, the starting rotation pitched poorly, and the season was a lost one.