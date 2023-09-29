Three things Cardinal Nation will miss about Adam Wainwright after he retires
By Curt Bishop
Adam Wainwright has finally reached the 200-win mark. However, with just 12 games remaining on the 2023 schedule, his time with the Cardinals is near its end. He'll have likely just two more starts before his retirement becomes official.
Obviously, he will be missed sorely by his teammates, fans, the Cardinals organization, and the City of St. Louis as a whole. Wainwright truly represents what it means to be a St. Louis Cardinal.
He has carried himself with class, humility, and dignity. He's been active in charitable causes and also has a great sense of humor. You also never hear of Wainwright getting into any trouble. He's always been a true ambassador of the game of baseball and has represented what a big-league player should strive to be.
Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and such can be said about Wainwright's legendary career. Though the 2023 season has not been kind to him, he has seemingly found his groove again and is pitching like the Wainwright of old with just a few weeks left in his career.
All Cardinals fans want at this point is for him to finish off his career on a high note before riding off into the sunset to join Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina in retirement.
There are many things that Cardinals fans are going to miss about Wainwright when his career finally does come to an end. In this piece, we will list three things that Cardinal Nation will miss about the veteran right-hander in the coming years.