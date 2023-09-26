This story from Adam Wainwright is even more powerful than achieving 200 wins
After you hear this story from Adam Wainwright, you'll be fired up to make a difference in our world.
By Josh Jacobs
What if I told you the most important headline Adam Wainwright made this past week had nothing to do with winning 200 career games?
On a recent episode of "The Chatter's Box" podcast hosted by Kyle McClellan, Wainwright stopped by to be interviewed about win number 200, the 2023 season as a whole, and to share some incredible stories about his life and career.
To give context to this incredible story Wainwright told, he said that back in 2013, he did a project with Water Mission in Honduras. They raised money for this project through Big League Impact and were able to build clean water access and latrines for the community.
So skip ahead to this season. Wainwright faced the Houston Astros at home and was roughed up big time. I was at that game, and I remember wondering if Wainwright was going to be able to make it through the season at this rate. It just was a bad day on the mound, and you felt for Wainwright.
After the game, one of the Astros players, Mauricio Dubon, asked to meet Wainwright after the game and have a jersey signed. Wainwright agreed to meet with Dubon, and Dubon proceeded to tell Wainwright that he was from a town in Honduras that was near the town Wainwright's project was in, and his town would use the clean water that Wainwright helped to construct. He then said he was so inspired by Wainwright back then that he was inspired to go out and do the same thing.
Wainwright also detailed that other churches had come by that town and done projects as well, and one of them brought baseball equipment, which helped Dubon and other kids in that community have an opportunity to play baseball.
It is totally worth listening to the conversation, as you can hear just have big of an impact that story had on Wainwright. One of his lowest moments of the season turned into one of the biggest highlights, as he was able to see first-hand the ramifications of the impact his servant's heart had on the life of someone in another area of the world.
It's easy to get laser-focused on the challenges facing you on a day-to-day basis, but time and time again I am reminded of the joy I find when I focus my attention on serving the needs of someone else. Whether it's hopping on a plane and going on a mission trip, donating to organizations that are making a difference in our world, or finding ways to care for your local community, our world is a much better place when we truly try to out love and out serve one another.
We will all remember Wainwright for how great of a pitcher he was, but I know what matters most to Wainwright, and in the grand scheme of things, is the impact that we can make on those around us.
You can catch the full conversation here or just search "The Chatter Box" wherever you listen to your podcasts.