Three teams the St. Louis Cardinals can learn from after the 2023 season
The Cardinals are going to need to make major changes this offseason, and these three teams offer blueprints for them on how to avoid the mess they are in
By Curt Bishop
The 2023 season has been nothing short of an embarrassment for the Cardinals.
Entering this year, the team was favored to win what looked like a weak NL Central division. However, things went south very quickly, and the rest of the division finally caught up with the Cards. The Brewers remained solid while the Cubs and Reds made drastic improvements. Even the Pirates finally caught up with the Cardinals.
Fortunately, we have now entered the month of September, which means that this nightmare of a season is almost over. The Cardinals' playoff hopes are squashed at this point, and it's clear that this year will end up being their first losing season since all the way back in 2007 when they finished 78-84 on the heels of their 2006 World Series title.
It's clear that the way the Cardinals have been doing things for so long is no longer working, and that things are going to need to change. And when we think of change, it's going to have to be a major shift, not just incremental tweaks.
We've seen several teams over the years make major changes when things aren't working, and it's time that the Cardinals followed suit and made some changes themselves.
In this piece, we will be looking at three Major League organizations that the Cardinals can learn from after this disastrous season comes to an end, examining what those teams did and how the Cardinals can model their future strategy based on how others conducted their business.