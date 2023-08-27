Excuses, myths, and real reasons for the Cardinals' awful season
The Cardinals have offered plenty of excuses but seem unwilling to address the problems.
"I promise you it's going to be a fun team to watch and one that is going to be very competitive," John Mozeliak during the 2023 Cardinals Winter Warmup.
Well. This team is not competitive. They are at the bottom of their division and this team has not been fun to watch.
This entire season the Cardinals have been offering their fans excuses and myths as reasons for their losing season. The only one that hasn’t been called out yet is Fredbird.
We have seen management find excuses for losing in all the wrong places. Players are not hustling. It’s the catcher’s fault because he isn’t calling the right pitches at the right time. It must be because a player’s launch angle is not where the analysts say it should be, even though he is getting on base, so we must send him back to the minors. We have too many outfielders so we can't find enough ABs for them all. Oh, wait we are losing because we have to use our infielders in the outfield.
What is the definition of an excuse? Dictionary.com explains it this way: an explanation offered as a reason for being excused; a plea offered in extenuation of a fault or for release from an obligation, promise, etc: Anyone with kids knows what an excuse is. It’s not my fault. We have heard a lot of that this year.
A myth? A traditional or legendary story, usually concerning some being or hero or event, with or without a determinable basis of fact is a story without a basis of fact. We have been told a few of those also.