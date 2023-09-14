Three takeaways from the Cardinals' series win in Baltimore
By Curt Bishop
Waino moves closer to 200
Speaking of Adam Wainwright's 199th win, he pitched a solid game on Tuesday. The 42-year-old ran into a little bit of trouble early on, but he worked around it. There was also a little bit of traffic in the fourth and fifth innings, but the veteran righty bore down and made his way through five innings.
He struck out three and only allowed two runs on seven hits, while also walking three Orioles hitters. Giovanny Gallegos, Matthew Liberatore, John King, and Ryan Helsley made it stand up with four combined shutout innings.
Drew Rom's first win
Palacios also helped another Cardinals pitcher pick up an important win. In the series finale, Drew Rom made his first start against the Orioles since being sent to St. Louis for Jack Flaherty, who didn't pitch in the series.
Rom's first cup of coffee hasn't been such a smooth ride, as he owns an ERA of 5.96 on the year. But Wednesday was his best start of the year. He only allowed two hits in 5.1 innings and struck out seven batters while walking just three.
He gave way to Casey Lawrence in the sixth, but the bullpen held on and helped secure Rom's first big-league win.