Three playoff contenders that mirror Cardinals teams of the past
By Curt Bishop
This year's field of postseason teams will not feature the Cardinals. For the first time since 2018, St. Louis will be sitting out for the postseason.
However, that doesn't mean that the postseason won't still be exciting to watch. Granted, it won't be as exciting for those of us in Cardinal Nation due to the Cardinals not being there, but there are going to be some very good teams going up against each other in October.
And if you look hard enough at each team, you might be able to find some striking similarities to other teams of the past, even those of the Cardinals.
With that being said, the playoffs will feature several former Cardinal players. Jordan Montgomery will be a key part of the Rangers rotation. Edmundo Sosa will be a key utility piece for the Phillies, and the Blue Jays added Genesis Cabrera and Jordan Hicks in separate deals with the Cardinals at the deadline.
So while the Cardinals aren't going to be playing next month, several of our favorite former Cardinals will, and they could get a taste of October glory as they try to guide their teams to a World Series title, something the Cardinals haven't experienced since 2011.
In this piece, we will be looking at three current postseason contenders and how they mirror certain Cardinals teams of the past. Of course, they will not have much in common with this year's rendition of the Cardinals.