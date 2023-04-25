Three players the St. Louis Cardinals should promote soon
It's safe to say that the 2023 season has not started the way the Cardinals had envisioned. We all know that this is a good team on paper that should be winning a lot more games than they have so far. But several issues have been plaguing the team as of late.
The starting pitching has been horrendous, the bullpen has been taxed, and the offense has stagnated at certain points. Fortunately, the bats woke up on Sunday in the series finale against the Mariners thanks to a slight lineup change, which should help the Cardinals as they try and navigate these rough waters.
As always, we as fans are dreaming of the trade deadline, where we hope that the Cardinals will address some of these holes and become the World Series contender that fans all want and deserve. Alas, it's still April. Only 22 games have been played thus far, and it's far too early for trades to be made unless the circumstances are truly dire. However, there are still ways that the Cardinals can improve their team while they wait for the trade deadline to come.
As much as Cardinals fans, including myself, are tired of hearing about the team's internal options, what they have in the system could help the team tremendously if the struggles continue. And with certain players on the roster not performing up to par, it may not be long before some changes are made.
Here are three players within the Cardinals minor league system who may, and should be promoted soon.