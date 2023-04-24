5 questions after Cardinals series loss to Mariners
The St. Louis Cardinals had another rough series, taking the final game of a three-game set. How long will this continue?
A 9-13 start to the 2023 season isn't even something the most fickle of fans could have predicted for the Cardinals. The pitching staff appears frazzled while the offense runs into patches of incredibly bad luck.
Then, games like Sundays happen and you can see the potential this team has to be better.
The Cardinals lost Friday 5-2 and Saturday 5-4. The team won 7-3 Sunday.
Could Sunday's win kick start a significant win streak?
That is certainly the hope.
The offense was firing on all cylinders and Jack Flaherty looked like the ace of old. It was wonderful.
The Cardinals had a signature start to the game. Lars Nootbaar hit a leadoff home in the first inning. The blast traveled 403 feet at 107.7 mph. Nolan Arenado struck out swinging while Nolan Gorman was caught stealing second. Amid all of the chaos, Paul Goldschmidt was able to score, making the score 2-0 after the first inning.
The Mariners took the lead in the second, going up 3-2. Thankfully, that was all the Mainers were able to put together. In the third inning, the Cardinals tied things up as Tyler O'Neill singled to center field scoring Goldschmidt.
Nolan Gorman put the Cardinals ahead in the fourth inning with a homer to right-center field, scoring Andrew Knizner and Nootbaar. The home run traveled 402 feet at 100.6 mph. This was his sixth home run of the season.
Paul DeJong made his triumphant return to the Cardinals on Sunday. He was called up from Memphis while Tyler Motter was designated for assignment. DeJong knocked a solo homer to center field, capping off the Cardinals' victory 7-3. DeJong's blast traveled 408 feet and 102.9 mph.
The Cardinals will use this win as a boost as they head to San Fransico for a four-game set starting Monday.