Three key Padres pieces to watch as the Cardinals head to San Diego
By Curt Bishop
Blake Snell
Unfortunately, Snell will not be pitching this weekend, so the Cardinals won't be able to see much of him. However, he did outduel Adam Wainwright back in August at Busch Stadium. He struck out nine over seven scoreless innings and allowed just two hits.
Snell will be a free agent this winter along with Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray, and other solid starting pitchers. He's a fierce competitor who has tremendous postseason experience. Walks are a bit of a concern, as he is averaging five per nine innings, but he's still an innings eater and is able to strike hitters out on a consistent basis.