Three key Padres pieces to watch as the Cardinals head to San Diego

By Curt Bishop

Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres
Colorado Rockies v San Diego Padres / Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/GettyImages
Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha is somebody that I think could be a good fit for the Cardinals in 2024. He finally is pitching like the frontline guy the Cardinals thought they had all those years ago. He'll actually face the Cardinals on Sunday in the series finale, so the team will get a chance to take a look at him.

The 32-year-old is 12-4 in 22 starts with an ERA of 3.44 over 120.1 innings of work. He signed a four-year deal with the Padres this winter, but that deal includes opt-out clauses, and given his performance, one would think that he might opt out this winter.

Cardinals fans remember him for what he was able to do in 2013 as a rookie. He went 4-1 in the postseason with a 2.64 ERA and even earned NLCS MVP honors. Wacha is also currently averaging 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

