These are the 5 most likely Cardinals to be traded
The Cardinals can go a bunch of different directions at this year's trade deadline, but these five names seem very likely to be dealt
By Mason Keith
Jordan Hicks
Jordan Hicks has finally figured out his game. This is the best we have ever seen him. So why trade him? Like stated before, you can replace bullpen arms easier than any other position on the roster. The track record shows Hicks being a mediocre reliever with elite velocity. He has been in STL since 2018 and took 5 years to craft his game. As exciting as it is to see him dominate in the closer role, is it sustainable?
Capitalizing on the inflated reliever market is an opportunity you do not want to waste. Tampa Bay and the Mets are good fits to add bullpen help.
Jordan Montgomery
The Harrison Bader-Jordan Montgomery trade has worked out perfectly for both the Yankees and the Cardinals. Fans would love to see Montgomery extended, showing how steady his outings are. He is the ideal Cardinal “pitch to the hitter” approach. Very strong BB%, strong hard hit%, and average exit velocity, but weak K% and xBA, Barrel%, and whiff%.
Along with Flaherty, Montgomery is in a walk year and is expected to test FA to secure a long-term lucrative contract. Seeing that the Cardinals didn’t extend Jose Quintana after 2022, it seems reasonable they will not be aggressive in bringing Montgomery back. This sets up another available arm for the trade deadline. Expect many teams to be calling for Montgomery's services. Baltimore is the team to watch here.