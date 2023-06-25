These are the 5 most likely Cardinals to be traded
The Cardinals can go a bunch of different directions at this year's trade deadline, but these five names seem very likely to be dealt
By Mason Keith
Giovanny Gallegos
Trade deadline season has a constant that never changes: bullpen arms are always inflated in value. The Royals are the premier team wanting to move bullpen arms to set the market. Knowing Scott Barlow is a best-case-scenario arm and Aroldis Chapman comes with ethical baggage, teams would much prefer to pursue other avenues to find better bullpen pieces.
With the Cardinals season being a lost outcome and the outlook going forward, a soft reset is due for this roster going into 2024. Bullpen arms are expendable and are the easiest roster spots to replace. Gallegos has been the most reliable arm in the bullpen since being traded to STL. His long track record of consistency will be attractive to a team needing an arm to set up their closers for the postseason. The Texas Rangers would be a great fit for Giovanny Gallegos. Mike Maddux is their pitching coach again and has several years of experience already with Gio. The Rangers would be shut down in the 7-8-9 with Gio, Jose Leclerc, and Will Smith.