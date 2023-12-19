The top 5 remaining available relievers for the Cardinals to acquire
The Cardinals are searching for high-leverage relievers and have plenty of players to choose from. The market is beginning to heat up and they must act quickly.
By Mason Keith
Hector Neris
Is there a real fit here with Hector Neris? I do not really see it. He has been a great receiver for the Astros and is expected to sign for a multi-year deal. Neris will be looking for a team that wants him to be their full-time closer so he can get a better contract out of it. He already has a winning resume from the Astros, so that will not play the biggest factor in his free agency decision. If that were the case he would not have declined his player option with the Astors and would've stayed in the Minute Maid Park bullpen.
So why even mention him in the article? Because he is one of the top 5 relievers available and any team looking to improve their pitching needs to consider all possible avenues. Neris pitched 68.1 IP with a 1.71 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP in 2023 with a savant page lit up in red. He does not allow much contact and has good strikeout numbers to pair with it. With only 2 saves last year, he is looking to use his makeup to take on more high-leverage moments for a team that wants to pay him for it. If the Cardinals are wanting this, it is time to offer it.
Jordan Hicks
This seems to be the most likely signing the Cardinals will make. They tried to extend Hicks before the 2023 trade deadline and failed to make an agreement which led to his trade to Toronto. We all know he has an elite arsenal that is at times laughable to watch. The game is still trying to figure out how a sinker can move that much at such a high velocity to pair with a nasty slider. With Hicks only being 27 years old, he will undoubtedly be receiving a multiyear offer from a team who is building for an October run.
The Yankees, Blue Jays, and Dodgers can all jump into the sweepstakes and drive up the asking price. But the Cardinals and Hicks have a history together and that might work in their favor here. It all depends on what Jordan Hicks wants for himself over a long-term contract.