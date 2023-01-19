The St. Louis Cardinals will be getting a City Connect uniform in 2024
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the teams without a City Connect uniform left in all of baseball. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait another year to see what this uniform will look like, but we have gotten some new details on what to expect from them.
During a Q/A at the Cardinals' Winter Warm-Up, Bill DeWitt III was asked about whether or not the Cardinals would wear red uniforms at any point, and that prompted him to spill the beans on their City Connect plans (quote via Ben Hochman's story on the St. Louis Post-Dispatch).
"“You bring up an interesting point about our uniforms,” DeWitt III said. “Even though we're a red team and all our fans wear red, we don't have a red jersey. And Nike is now doing all the jerseys — and one thing I'll point out about Nike is that they have come to all the clubs and said, ‘We really want to sort of streamline uniforms.’ So there's a model out there that they want to stick to called ‘four plus one.’ You have four jerseys that you can wear — home, road, and two alternates — plus your City Connect when you unveil that. We're going to unveil the City Connect in 2024. And we have, of course, our white, our alternate home cream, our road gray, and alternate road powder blue. Those are our four and then plus one will be our City Connect. I won't spoil it here, but suffice it to say, there will be some red on the jersey.”"- Bill DeWitt III
DeWitt gave a lot of promising information there. It's clear that they want this jersey to incorporate the Cardinals red that they are famous for, yet have never had as a primary color on their in game jerseys. With how classic the Cardinals' uniforms are, Nike will need to work carefully when creating these City Connect uniforms, and I would expect them to create something really cool for the franchise.
DeWitt did mention they explored an "all-red" uniform similar to some other club's City Connect designs, but they looked "too much like pajamas". Honestly, just trying to picture an all-red uniform, I am very glad they shot that idea down.
There are a lot of different things that the Cardinals could use as "city inspiration", such as the city flag, rivers that are around the city, but what is most obvious and should be the round they go down, something with the Gateway Arch. I imagine something like "Gateway City", "Gateway", or "Gateway to the Midwest".
What do you think the Cardinals' Connect Uniforms will look like? Are you excited for them to get some "in-game red uniforms"?