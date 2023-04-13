The St. Louis Cardinals get a mile-high reboot against the Colorado Rockies
4 of 4
Jordan Walker's tremendous start earns him place in the history books
Jordan Walker will return to Busch Stadium Thursday with a shot at setting a new record, not even a month into his major league career. The Cardinals begin a four-game set against the Pirates on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Walker tied a 111-year old record.
If Walker plays and gets a hit in Thursday's game, he could break and set a new mark for consecutive hits by a rookie 20 years old or younger. He should get a warm reception if he breaks the record at Busch Stadium. It should be fun to watch.