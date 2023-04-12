Cardinals' Jordan Walker is off to a historic start to his rookie year
When the St. Louis Cardinals announced that Jordan Walker would be making the Opening Day roster, it was to the shock of some and the excitement of many. At just 20 years old, many wondered how he would adjust to the jump from Double-A to the Majors,
It's safe to say his has blown away expectations at the plate. To begin his young career, he has a hit in 11 straight games, the second longest by a rookie under the age of 20 to start their career. The record is 12 games from Eddie Muprhy of the 1912 Philadelphia A's.
On top of the hitting streak, Walker is slashing .341/.386/.537 with 2 HR and RBI while looking comfortable at the plate. While struggles will come at some point, he's showing the promise of a superstar at the plate.
Defensively, it's clear Walker needs a lot of work still, as he still makes a lot of mistakes in the field and needs seasoning out there. But the team will surely take those lumps to have that bat in their lineup.
It's amazing to think Walker is just 20 years old and already showing the ability to hit with the best in baseball. His hard hit balls are among the best in baseball, and the game of baseball is taking notice of Walker's talent.
Cardinals fans, we are seeing a star in the making here in Walker, and it'll be incredible to see how his career unfolds.