The St. Louis Cardinals get a mile-high reboot against the Colorado Rockies
Cardinals epic comeback Tuesday could ignite team
Tommy Edman got the Cardinals on the board in the first inning Tuesday night, hitting a solo home run to right field. The blast traveled 374 feet at 98.1 mph. It was Edman's first home run of the season. And quite the way to start the game.
Juan Yepez knocked his first homer of the season in the third inning on a fly to left field. The homer traveled 398 feet at 106.1 mph.
The Cardinals entered the seventh inning down 6-3 to the Rockies. Paul Goldschmidt was walked by Dinelson Lamet with the bases loaded, scoring Jordan Walker. Nolan Arenado knocked a bases-clearing double to left field, scoring Brendan Donovan, Edman, and Goldschmidt. Check out Arenado grinding the pepper here!
In the ninth inning, Nolan Gorman helped the Cardinals take the lead with a home run to right center field. This was Gorman's third home run of the season. It's incredible to see him come in so clutch for the team.
Goldschmidt singled to right field, scoring Donovan. Tyler O'Neill singled to right field, scoring Goldschmidt.
Miles Mikolas got the no-decision in his start. He pitched five innings, giving up ten hits, two walks, and six runs. Genesis Cabrera looked good in his 1.2 innings of work, striking out three batters. Giovanny Gallegos got his first win of the season going 1.1 innings of work, striking out two batters. Ryan Helsley got his second save of the season, giving up two hits and striking out two.
It was great to see the team have such an epic comeback. The win gave the feel of a step in the right direction for a team that has been struggling.