The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly interested in these 3 starting pitchers
We are finally getting an idea of what starting pitchers the Cardinals may target, and they will come at varying costs
By Josh Jacobs
Logan Gilbert, Seattle Mariners
The first name that Goold mentioned is one that I had identified this week as someone the Cardinals should target this deadline - Logan Gilbert.
The Cardinals and Mariners have been linked together for a few weeks now in trade rumors. Gilbert is the most established out of the Mariners' arms that are potentially available, but as Goold stated, it's unclear what kind of return the Mariners would want for him.
Gilbert, 26, is in his third big league season and is currently 7-5 with a 3.66 ERA with 106 SO in 108.1 innings pitched. Gilbert was a top prospect in all of baseball a few years ago and really broke out in 2021 with a 13-6 record and 3.20 ERA in 185.2 innings. Gilbert is not a strikeout machine by any means, but he has a lot more strikeout stuff than the Cardinals have right now.
He is also under team control through the 2027 season, meaning he will cost the Cardinals very little for the majority of this stretch of time. The Cardinals need at least three starters for their rotation next year, and if they want to be able to fill it with significant arms, a few of those will need to be cost-controlled, like Gilbert.
Acquiring Gilbert would likely take one of Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman or possibly Dylan Carlson as the headliner. Goold already stated that Jordan Walker and Lars Nootbaar are not available alongside Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.
I would still keep an eye on names like Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller from Seattle. Both made their Major League debuts for Seattle this year and if Gilbert is not available like George Kirby, then those two could be an option.