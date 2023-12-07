The history of the St. Louis Cardinals top-7 draft picks
St. Louis was granted the 7th overall pick in the 2024 draft. When was the last time the team drafted that high, and who have they drafted previously at that slot?
Mike Dunne-1984
Mike Dunne attended Bradley University and was drafted by the Cardinals seventh overall in the 1984 MLB Draft. He was a right-handed pitcher, and he made his MLB debut on June 5th, 1987 for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Dunne was one of the parts of the Van Slyke-Tony Pena trade in 1987, so he didn't play a single professional game for St. Louis.
Dunne was primarily a starting pitcher during his career, but he only played 5 total years in the majors. He had a 13-6 record in his rookie season, and he finished second in Rookie of the Year voting that year behind Benito Santiago of the San Diego Padres. Injuries are the story of his career, and after his retirement, he became a coach at his alma mater in 2000.
Paul Coleman-1989
Paul Coleman was drafted sixth overall in the 1989 MLB Draft out of Frankston High School in Texas. The outfielder didn't ever reach the major leagues, and he toiled in the minors for his entire career. He played five seasons at the minor league level and one season in the Independent League.
Coleman never reached higher than AA, and his best season was in 1996 with the Abilene Prairie Dogs of the Texas-Louisiana Independent League. Coleman finished his career with a .251/.308/.374 slash line across both the minors and the Independent League. Paul Coleman played in the outfield for his entire career. Due to his inability to reach the majors, this draft pick can be seen as a disappointment for the franchise.