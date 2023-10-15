The good, bad, and ugly of the St. Louis Cardinals offseason so far
After a less than stellar 2023 season, how is the Cardinals offseason going?
Bad - Offseason press conference scheduled, postponed
The Cardinals scheduled an end-of-year press conference but postponed it to later or perhaps after the World Series. According to Redbird Rants Josh Jacobs, the team decided to hold off on the news conference because they have "no immediate news" to announce.
While this is likely true, it would have been an excellent time to get the end-of-season questions out of the way and set expectations for the off-season. By delaying it, the postponement creates more questions. Do they plan to have immediate news to make after the World Series? Will their agenda to add more pitching change?
It's excellent that Mozeliak and DeWitt have said the plan is to spend this offseason. Is that going to change? Probably not, but postponing a press conference so close to when it was to happen certainly raises red flags for a skeptical fanbase that is primed not to believe anything Mozeliak and DeWitt have to say these days.
Cardinals fans have been ready for this offseason since the trade deadline, so a postponed press conference is delaying their need to know what to expect over the long winter months ahead. Hopefully, fans get news that will relieve their stress, hoping for a much better summer in 2024.