The Cardinals moving their end-of-season press conference is bad messaging
In a really weird move, the Cardinals' front office has moved their end-of-the-season press conference to the end of the month, which is just bad optics
By Josh Jacobs
While reports keep flooding out about the Cardinals' offseason agenda, we have not yet had a chance to hear from John Mozeliak himself or ownership in an end-of-the-season press conference. That was originally scheduled for tomorrow but has since been postponed by the team.
The Cardinals seem ready to make real changes this offseason. Mozeliak's public comments have indicated that. Local reporting indicates that ownership is on board with spending big. Everything seems to be lining up for real change to finally happen. So why dodge this press conference?
Honestly, I don't understand it. Maybe they feel like they'll have something more substantial to say later this month. Or maybe they just don't want to deal with this right now. Whatever that answer is, it just leaves a bad taste in people's mouths. Sure, whatever they plan on saying once they end up having that conference won't matter unless it's backed up with real action. But either way, the semantics here just aren't great.
I don't think this means we need to be concerned about where things are going. I would still lean on the reporting that's out there now as what is likely to be the case. I believe their intention is to be aggressive this offseason, looking to make significant upgrades to their pitching staff.
You would think the front office and ownership would understand that delaying this press conference just further alienates a fanbase that is struggling to believe things will be different. You would hope that they'd do their best to stand before fans, continue to own the mess they've created, and present a plan for how things will change. Sure, they can't just lay all of their cards on the table, but they could do a lot to rebuild faith in their leadership.
Ultimately, all people care about is whether or not they actually make the moves they need to make. If they deliver this offseason, no one will care about when the press conferences happened. But it just is another weird step from this front office and ownership group that doesn't seem to have a rhyme or reason to it.