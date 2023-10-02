The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly interested in these two starting pitchers
New reporting has the St. Louis Cardinals linked to two veteran starters set to hit free agency this offseason.
By Josh Jacobs
Well, it didn't take long for the St. Louis Cardinals' offseason plans to begin to take shape, and per new reporting from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold, I think fans should be excited about how the Cardinals are aiming to improve this offseason.
In a piece following Sunday's season finale against the Cincinnati Reds, Goold reported that multiple sources have told him that Phillies starter Aaron Nola and the Twins' Cy Young Candidate Sonny Gray are going to be pursued by the Cardinals this offseason.
While some may roll their eyes at the thought of the Cardinals' actually pulling off those moves, Goold also reported that there have been both private and public discussions in the front office and ownership that St. Louis needs to adjust to both the price of pitching and innovate how they pitch. This is a huge development for an organization that has been stuck in its way for quite some time.
Alongside Nola and Gray, the Cardinals' are also expected to explore the trade market, as well as players coming over from other countries (namely Japan) in their pursuit of three starting pitchers this offseason. How the market plays out and conversations over the next few months will greatly impact who the Cardinals bring in, but it is clear that Nola and Gray are among their favorites right now.
While there are some other starters on the market that I really like, Gray and Nola are among my favorite options available and are a great starting point for St. Louis this offseason.