The Cardinals should ditch their Sunday home hats and use them on the road instead
The new MLB uniforms designed by Fanatics have drawn a ton of criticism. While that can't be fixed, here is something the Cardinals can do to spice things up.
By Curt Bishop
At this point, everybody around baseball is aware of the new uniform designs courtesy of Fanatics.
While I don't want to go on a tangent, it's safe to say that almost everybody is in agreement on these new designs and understands why they're not popular among fans or players.
The Cardinals uniforms especially look different, and not for the better. The color scheme remains the same, and to be honest, the front of the uniform doesn't look too bad.
It's the back of the jerseys that are the problem. The font for player names and numbers is way too small.
I would suggest a change, but I don't think that's going to happen this year. But there is one other thing that I think would be cool to see.
I understand that it may not be popular, but just hear me out on this.
The Cardinals should ditch the Sunday hats for home games, use them on the road instead
I know that a lot of fans really like the Sunday home hats and helmets. Personally, they're not my favorites. I think for home games the Cardinals should always stick with red hats and red helmets.
But if the Cardinals are going to ditch the Sunday home caps, what will they replace them with? And what will become of the current Sunday caps?
Well, good thing you asked. Here is my idea.
On Twitter, Derrick Goold posted a photo of Tink Hence throwing a bullpen session with the gray road uniforms. But the red hat he wore did not feature the standard "STL." Instead, it featured the same bird from the Sunday home caps, but the entire hat was red.
This is what I think the Cardinals should do for Sunday home games going forward unless they wear their City Connect uniforms of course. I just think that for home games, keeping the hats fully red is the way to go.
Now, I don't think the current Sunday home caps should be completely ditched. Instead, they should use them for Sunday Road games.
While they aren't my favorite look, I think they would look much better with the road uniforms. I for one am a big fan of the alternate navy blue caps, and I wish they would wear them more than just when they're on the road playing teams with red in their color scheme. I even think they'd look good with the powder blue jerseys, but we'll discuss that another time.
The Sunday home caps do provide a solid mix of the red and navy caps with a different logo, but with the navy blue, I think it would fit better on the road.
That way, the Cardinals can keep the red in their hats but also mix it with the navy of the alternate caps. I think it's the perfect way to spice things up. That way the standard Sunday hats can still be used for fans that prefer them over the other hats.
I'm sure the Cardinals probably won't do this, especially not for this year. But there is still time for them to spice things up with the uniforms for 2025. We'll see what happens.