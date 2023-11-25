The 5 all-time best baseball players from St. Louis
St. Louis has a storied baseball history. Who are some of the best players who were born in or near Gateway City?
Honorable Mentions
Joe Garagiola
Joe Garagiola isn't here because of his on-field performance. Rather, he is on this list for his 50+-year broadcasting career. An iconic St. Louis native, Garagiola grew up on The Hill and was friends with Yogi Berra.
Jake Arrieta
The Farmington, MO native pitched 12 seasons in the majors primarily for the Chicago Cubs. Jake Arrieta has a Cy Young Award, a Silver Slugger Award, and won the 2016 World Series with the Cubs. He amassed 22.8 bWAR in his career.
Ryan Howard
Ryan Howard was born in St. Louis and played high school ball at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, MO. The first half of Howard's career is very strong. He was voted into 3 All-Star Games, he was the Rookie of the Year in 2005, and he won MVP in 2006. The back half of his career is most known for injuries and struggles at the plate. Howard piled up 14.7 bWAR in his career.
Mike Shannon
Mike Shannon was born in St. Louis, played high school baseball in nearby Illinois, played 9 years for the Cardinals, and was a broadcaster for the Cardinals for almost 50 years (1972-2021). During his playing career, Shannon garnered 7.8 bWAR, but he was a stellar announcer for both the Cardinals and national audiences.
David Freese
David Freese is on this list for obvious reasons. He was born in Corpus Christi, TX, but he went to high school in Wildwood and played his best years with the St. Louis Cardinals. Freese accumulated 18.7 bWAR in his career, and he is responsible for some of the best playoff memories in franchise history.