St. Louis Cardinals tickets are a hot commodity according to StubHub
The ticketing website ranked the Cardinals in the top 10 of demanded tickets for the 2024 season.
Contrary to the narrative online, the St. Louis Cardinals are still a hot commodity in baseball. According to StubHub, an online ticketing site for a variety of events, the St. Louis Cardinals are ranked as the 8th-most in-demand ticket for the 2024 season. Only the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, and Texas Rangers surpass the Cardinals.
In addition to being one of the teams with the most in-demand tickets, the Cardinals hold 2 of the 5 spots for the most in-demand home opening games. The Cardinals will head to Los Angeles for the Dodgers' home opener, and these tickets are the most popular according to StubHub. This will be Shohei Ohtani's domestic debut, so the popularity of these tickets is likely due to the international star's draw.
The Cardinals' home opener against the Miami Marlins on April 4th is the 3rd-most in-demand home opening ticket. Only the Texas Rangers' home opener against the Cubs is more in demand than the Cardinals' home opener and the Redbird's bout against the mighty Dodgers on March 28th.
The Cardinals are also ranked as the 7th-most popular road team to watch. As a historic franchise in the sport, baseball fans are willing to watch the Cardinals play on the road, and the Cardinal faithful always travel well to different cities.
These ticket statistics remind us that the St. Louis Cardinal brand travels far and carries a lot of weight still. Even with Sonny Gray's debut up in the air, fans still have a desire to see the historic franchise play. The Cardinals boast veterans in Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Willson Conteras who can still draw a crowd with their play on the field.
Additionally, young players like Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, and Nolan Gorman are exciting in their own ways. This team has plenty of opportunities for excitement next year, and the ticket sales according to StubHub support that belief.
Despite low rates of optimism for the Cardinals next year, ticket sales still continue to boom. The Cardinals have drawn over 3 million fans every year since 1998 except 2003 (excluding 2020 and 2021 due to attendance restrictions). The support for the franchise and its players is still strong, and ticket sales prove that fact.