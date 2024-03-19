Don't let your feelings towards management cloud your love for the Cardinals
Regardless of their feelings towards ownership or the front office, Cardinal fans should still root for the team.
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most storied franchises in North American sports. The franchise boasts 11 World Series championships, 19 National League Pennants, 50 Hall of Fame players, and is one of the oldest franchises with an inaugural season of 1882.
The Birds on the Bat is a respected brand amongst sports teams, and the weight that the jersey has on its wearers makes for a heavy burden. Players such as Bob Gibson, Stan Musial, and Albert Pujols have all put on the jersey. Today's players recognize the famed legends of the past while keeping an eye on the future.
The most recent history of the team is spackled with promising seasons, Hall of Fame send-offs, and disappointing finishes. The Cardinals haven't won a postseason game since 2019, and the front office and ownership group haven't instilled confidence in the fanbase. Fans are tired of hearing John Mozeliak preach belief in a rotation only for it to fizzle out. Ownership has built behemoths such as One Cardinal Way and Ballpark Village to increase their revenue only for them to cry poor later on.
Cardinal fans are frustrated--perhaps even enraged--with a lackadaisical DeWitt ownership group and a dated front office staff led by John Mozeliak. However, these frustrations shouldn't take away from the love these loyalists have for the franchise.
At the moment, the Cardinals have two sure Hall of Famers in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado on the roster. Not many teams can say the same. A fantastic pitcher in Sonny Gray was just brought on to lead the staff. Young players such as Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, Nolan Gorman, and Victor Scott II are exciting, athletic, and talented guys. There is still quite a bit to like about this 2024 team.
It's easy to find a reason to root for a team, and it's even easier to find a reason to just watch a baseball game. It's a wonderful sport, and we as Cardinal fans are lucky to be able to watch a team as historic as the St. Louis Cardinals.
Say what you want about the front office and ownership contingents, but don't give up on the team just yet. Watch the games, listen to the sounds, and go to the stadium. You aren't "feeding DeWitt's wallet"; rather, you're having a beautiful experience with people around you who love and cherish the game as much as you do.