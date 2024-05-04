St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. White Sox, May 4th
The St. Louis Cardinals look to secure the series win against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (15-17) took game one of their home series against the Chicago White Sox (6-26) on Friday night by a score of 3-0. Sonny Gray spun seven innings of shutout baseball, continuing his incredible run of form this year, and third baseman Nolan Arenado was able to drive in all three runs for St. Louis during the contest.
The Cardinals' offense was mostly quiet outside of Arenado and Willson Contreras and will look to heat things up finally in the remaining two games of the series. The Cardinals can get back to .500 on Sunday if they are able to pull off a series sweep.
Probable starting pitchers
- Lance Lynn (1-0, 2.64 ERA) will make his seventh start of the year against the team he began the 2023 season with. Lynn struggled most of the first half in Chicago before being dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline. Lynn has been better than anyone could have expected for St. Louis this year and will surely want to dice up his former club on Saturday afternoon.
- Erick Fedde (2-0, 2.60 ERA) has also been off to a great start to his 2024 campaign and is one of the few White Sox starters who has been able to shut down opposing lineups. The Cardinals still need to get their bats going against Feede regardless.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, May 4th
- LF Brendan Donovan
- C Willson Contreras
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- DH Alec Burleson
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- SS Masyn Winn
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- CF Michael Siani
Chicago White Sox starting lineup, May 4th
- 2B Nicky Lopez
- CF Tommy Pham
- 1B Gavin Sheets
- DH Eloy Jimenez
- LF Andrew Benintendi
- RF Robbie Grossman
- C Korey Lee
- SS Paul DeJong
- 3B Braden Shewmake
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 1:15 p.m. CT
- The Cardinals game will be televised on Bally Sports Midwest
- You can find the White Sox on NBCSCH
- Comcast recently dropped Bally Sports, so if you have them as a cable provider, you are no longer able to watch their broadcast.
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM or on the Cardinals Radio Network. The Spanish broadcast can be listened to on WIJR AM 880.
- The White Sox radio broadcast today will be on WMVP 1000 AM