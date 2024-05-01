St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Tigers, May 1st
The Cardinals look to secure their third straight series win in their rubber match with the Detroit Tigers.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (14-16) split their doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers (17-13) on Tuesday and are looking to secure their third straight series win in the rubber match today.
In the first game of the doubleheader, former Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty diced up the St. Louis lineup for 14 strikeouts over 6.2 innings of scoreless work. The Cardinals got just two hits off Flaherty during that outing but were able to stay in the game on the backs of a firey performance from Kyle Gibson, who gave up just one run over 7 innings of work.
Facing another former Cardinal in Shelby Miller during the 9th inning, the Cardinals' offense finally came alive, as Alec Burleson drove in Nolan Arenado to tie the game and a deep fly ball to center field by Pedro Pages gave St. Louis the lead on a sacrifice fly, Pages first MLB RBI.
Ryan Helsley closed the door on the game in the bottom of the 9th as the Cardinals took game one, but game two was a much different story.
The Cardinals' pitching struggled throughout the game as they gave up 11 runs to the Tigers. We found out after the game that Steven Matz was dealing with a lower back injury that contributed to his struggles, and unfortunately, the bullpen was unable to pick him up. Giovanny Gallegos' performance was especially concerning, as his season ERA is now up to 9.00 as he was charged with four earned runs without recording an out. The Cardinals' offense was able to put up 6 runs though, which was an encouraging sign.
Probable starting pitchers
- Miles Mikolas (2-3, 5.91 ERA) starts his seventh game of the season on Wednesday and is in need of another good performance. His last outing against the New York Mets was solid, covering 5.2 innings while only allowing 2 runs, but his ERA is 5.91 right now for a reason. With Steven Matz struggling so much yesterday, the Cardinals really need length from Mikolas as they look to cover the remaining 9 innings of a 27-inning stretch of baseball in a 25 hour span.
- Kenta Maeda (0-1, 5.96 ERA) has struggled as well this year and is looking to rebound for Detroit in his sixth outing of the season. Maeda is also coming off one of his better starts of the season, tossing five scoreless innings in Tampa Bay on April 23rd.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, April 30th
- LF Brendan Donovan
- C Willson Contreras
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- DH Paul Goldschmidt
- 1B Alec Burleson
- SS Masyn Winn
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- CF Michael Siani
Detroit Tigers starting lineup, April 30th
- DH Riley Greene
- LF Mark Canha
- CF Wenceel Perez
- RF Kerry Carpenter
- 3B Matt Vierling
- 1B Spencer Torkelson
- 2B Colt Keith
- SS Javier Baez
- C Carson Kelly
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 12:10 p.m. CT
- The Cardinals game will be televised on Bally Sports Midwest
- You can find the Tigers game on Bally Sports Detroit.
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM or on the Cardinals Radio Network
- The Tigers radio broadcast will be hosted on 97.1 The Ticket