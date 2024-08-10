St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Royals, August 10th
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (60-57) had a huge comeback win against the Kansas City Royals (64-53) on Friday night and will look to complete a mini sweep of Kansas City tonight as they wrap up their two-game series.
Willson Contreras drove in four of the Cardinals' eight runs last night, slugging two home runs in the process and helping to breathe life into this lineup. Victor Scott II may have had the biggest moment of the night though, as with two outs and two runners on in the top of the eighth inning, Scott mashed a double to right field to give the Cardinals a one-run lead, which they added on to and ended up winning the game.
While the Cardinals were able to hold Bobby Witt Jr. in check last night, the Royals still put up five runs in the contest. Matthew Liberatore stopped the bleeding for St. Louis by throwing three shutdown innings that they desperately needed, allowing manager Oliver Marmol to lean on Andrew Kittredge and Ryan Helsley to shut down the eighth and ninth innings.
Probable starting pitchers
- Andre Pallante (4-6. 4.43 ERA) will look to have more success than Miles Mikolas did last night, who got batted around for five earned runs on eight hits in just four innings of work. While Pallante has been sharper than Mikolas has been lately, his most recent start against the New York Mets was very similar to what Mikolas did last night. Pallante needs to keep the ball on the ground while inducing as much swing and miss as he can against the Royals tonight.
- Michael Wacha (8-6, 3.55 ERA) is a name that Cardinals fans know very well. Wacha was a star for the Cardinals in his first MLB stint, pitching with the big league club for seven seasons before bouncing around to the Mets, Red Sox, Padres, and now the Royals. Since 2022, Wacha has looked far more like his old self, as from 2016-2021, injuries and diminished performance plagued the right-hander. The Royals helped Wacha add a slider to his game this year, something the Cardinals will not be used to seeing from him.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 10th
- LF Brendan Donovan
- DH Alec Burleson
- C Willson Contreras
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- CF Lars Nootbaar
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- RF Tommy Pham
- SS Brandon Crawford
Kansas City Royals starting lineup, August 10th
- 2B Makiel Garcia
- SS Bobby Witt Jr.
- DH Vinnie Pasquantino
- 1B Salvador Perez|
- 3B Paul DeJong
- LF MJ Melendez
- C Freddy Fermin
- RF Garrett Hampson
- CF Kyle Isbel
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 6:10 PM CT
- This evening's game will be aired on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Kansas City
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Royals radio broadcast will be on KCSP 610