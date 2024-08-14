St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Reds, August 14th
The St. Louis Cardinals (60-60) have fallen back to .500 for the first time since late June of this year, and if they cannot avoid being swept by the Cincinnati Reds (59-61) today, they may never get back to .500 again this season.
Things are bleak for this Cardinals team right now. The club has put up just two runs this series in a hitter-friendly ballpark, and we've unfortunately grown accustomed to that level of mediocrity this year. They. Just. Can't. Hit. And it is maddening. This team is far more talented than their results show, but at the end of the day, it is the results that matter. This offense is letting the fanbase down in a major way right now and is likely accelerating major changes to the Cardinals' leadership this offseason.
So, with all of that doom and gloom being said, the Cardinals have the opportunity to turn the ship around tonight. Is it likely? Probably not. But thanks to a mediocre National League this year, there is a chance.
Probable starting pitchers
- Kyle Gibson (7-4, 3.99 ERA) is tasked with ending the Cardinals' skid here this evening. Gibson has had a rough go of things lately as well, but his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays was a breath of fresh air, going six innings while allowing just two runs. Gibson needs to keep the ball in the park today, and hopefully, the offense decides to show up and give him some support.
- Emilio Pagan (2-3, 4.22 ERA) will start for the Reds tonight. After facing a lefty in Andrew Abbott on Monday and a tough righty yesterday in Hunter Greene, Pagan is a better matchup for the Cardinals. This lineup has to jump on him early and give fans some kind of hope, otherwise, things could get even uglier for St. Louis very soon.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 14th
- SS Masyn Winn
- DH Alec Burleson
- C Willson Contreras
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- LF Tommy Pham
- CF Victor Scott II
Cincinnati Reds starting lineup, August 14th
- 2B Jonathan India
- SS Elly De La Cruz
- C Tyler Stephenson
- CF TJ Friedl
- 1B Spencer Steer
- DH Jeimer Candelario
- RF Jake Fraley
- LF Will Benson
- 3B Noveli Marte
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 5:40 PM CT
- This evening's game will be aired on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Ohio
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network
- The Reds radio broadcast is on WLW 700