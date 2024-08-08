St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Rays, August 8th
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (59-56) are going for a series sweep tonight against the Tampa Bay Rays (57-56) after scoring five runs off of July's American League Pitcher of the Month, Taj Bradley, and securing a 5-2 victory.
For as much as the Cardinals offense has struggled this year, they've actually found success against right-handed pitching, as their left-handed heavy roster tends to thrive in those situations. It was encouraging though for the offense to hit a high-quality and high-velocity starter like Bradley on their way to victory yesterday. Alec Burleson and Nolan Arenado both had their own two RBI doubles on the day while Willson Contreras singled in a run as well.
It was also great to see both Erick Fedde and the bullpen rebound from shaky performances lately. While Fedde only managed to go five innings, he allowed just one run and rebounded well after he struggled a bit to begin the game. Ryan Fernandez had a lot of traffic in the sixth inning while giving up a run, but both JoJo Romero and Andrew Kittredge looked sharp in their outings, while Ryan Helsey was able to shut the door in the ninth after allowing a walk and a hit himself.
Probable starting pitchers
- Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.04 ERA) did not have his best stuff again in his last outing against the Chicago Cubs, but it was encouraging to see him go seven innings in that contest. While Gibson has not been at his best in recent weeks, the body of work he has put up this season still lines up with what the Cardinals were hoping he could do - pump out quality starts and give them a chance to win.
- Shane Baz (0-1, 3.60 ERA) is a former top prospect who has battled injuries over the last few years and is set to make his sixth start of the season tonight. While Baz has not allowed many runs this year, he has had to navigate a lot of traffic on the basepaths and is averaging just five innings a start.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 8th
- SS Masyn Winn
- DH Alec Burleson
- C Willson Contreras
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- LF Brendan Donovan
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- CF Victor Scott II
Tampa Bay Rays starting lineup, August 8th
- 1B Yandy Diaz
- 2B Brandon Lowe
- DH Christopher Morel
- LF Josh Lowe
- RF Dylan Carlson
- C Ben Rortvedt
- CF Jonny DeLuca
- SS Taylor Walls
- 3B Curtis Mead
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 6:15 PM CT
- This evening's game will be aired on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Sun.
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Rays radio broadcast is on WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WQBN/1300AM