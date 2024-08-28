St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Padres, August 28
As the crowds continue to dwindle at Busch Stadium, so do the Cardinals' playoff hopes as they take on the Padres
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (65-67) lost game two of their four-game set against the San Diego Padres (76-58) on Tuesday, and now can at best can hope for a split in the series if they take the next two games.
Attendance at Busch Stadium is hitting historic lows every single night, which will surely have a negative impact on the Cardinals' pocketbooks and could heavily influence decision-making heading into the offseason and into 2025. The Cardinals could have a miracle run in them still, but I have my doubts.
Miles Mikolas once again disappointed for the Cardinals, and while St. Louis was able to push across five runs, the fact they went 1-10 with runners in scoring position killed any chance they had of beating this really good Padres team.
Probable starting pitchers
- Andre Pallante (6-6, 3.84 ERA) has been one of the brightest spots for this Cardinal team this year, easily performing like their best starter since being added to the rotation and surely claiming a spot in the club's 2025 rotation. Over his last 15 outings, Pallante has a 3.62 ERA and will need to bring his best stuff today against this tough Padres lineup.
- Joe Musgrove (4-4, 4.43 ERA) gets the start for the Padres today. Musgrove has missed a lot of time this season and has not been himself overall this year, but over his last seven starts, Musgrove has posted a 3.21 ERA and looked like the front-of-the-rotation starter we've known him to be. If Musgrove continues that run of form today, the Cardinals are in for a long day.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 28th
- SS Masyn Winn
- RF Alec Burleson
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- DH Luken Baker
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- CF Lars Nootbaar
- LF Tommy Pham
- C Pedro Pages
San Diego Padres starting lineup, August 28th
- DH Luis Arraez
- LF Jurickson Profar
- 1B Jake Cronenworth
- 3B Manny Machado
- 2B Xander Bogaerts
- CF Jackson Merrill
- RF David Peralta
- C Kyle Higashioka
- SS Mason McCoy
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 6:45 PM CT
- Today's game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest or on the Padres streaming platform
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Padres Radio Broadcast is on KWFN 97.3, XEMO 860