10 reasons why it is time to give up on the Cardinals' playoff chances this season
By Josh Jacobs
Many St. Louis Cardinals fans gave up on this team way earlier this year. Some haven't believed in them in years. But for the few who are still holding out hope in this team, I think it is time you lay those dreams to rest.
The Cardinals just don't have it this year. It is disappointing to say, and the reasons for this are way more odd than I would have predicted a down year to look like, but here we are. I tend to be one of the most optimistic voices in Cardinal land, and yet, even I can see the writing on the wall right now.
I don't know who needs to read this. Maybe the front office needs reminding of how bad things have gotten. Maybe you're still clinging onto hope and this is a reality check. Or perhaps you just want to vent about how horrible things have been. Well, whoever you are, let's break it down together.
Here are the 10 reasons why we need to give up on any hope we have regarding the Cardinals' playoff chances this year
Their rotation was not built to overcome a lack of run production
Ever since the Cardinals committed to this rotation for the 2024 season, I was open with the fact that I believed this could work, but all of that optimism was built on the notion that the Cardinals' offense would produce runs at a high level.
Well, that has not happened, and this rotation was never built to overcome the depth of struggles this offense has had.
If you had told me before the season that the Cardinals' offense would be just league average, I would have had a harder time believing they could push for a playoff spot. If you had told me it would be as bad as it actually is this year, I would have told you they were one of the worst teams in baseball.
And somehow, this rotation has been "okay" enough to keep them in games, and their bullpen and defense for most of the year have been major assets. But if this club is going to dig itself out of the hole they are in, it is going to require excellent pitching down the stretch, and I just do not see this rotation doing that frequently enough to get back into this race.