St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Padres, August 27
The Cardinals are looking to rebound from a terrible start to their series against the Padres.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (65-66) dropped game one of their four-game set against the San Diego Padres (75-58) on Monday night by a score of 7-4. The Cardinals' playoff hopes seem to be dwindling day by day and the attendance at games is following suit.
The Cardinals will have to win the next three games of this series and go on a miracle run if they want to make the postseason, and after designating Shawn Armstrong for an assignment today, things seem to keep trending downward for this Cardinals club.
Probable starting pitchers
- Miles Mikolas (8-10, 5.19 ERA) will start for the Cardinals tonight and is coming off of one of the best starts of his 2024 campaign, shutting out the Brewers over six innings of work while allowing just two hits and one walk. Mikolas has not been good enough this year for St. Louis, and considering how things went for Kyle Gibson last night, things could be rough for Mikolas if he does not throw quality strikes.
- Dylan Cease (12-10, 3.43 ERA) is on the mound for the Padres tonight and has been one of the best starters in baseball after being traded to San Diego from the Chicago White Sox during Spring Training. Cease has 193 strikeouts in just 154.2 innings of work, so I would not be surprised to see the Cardinals struggle big time, especially with runners in scoring position.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, August 27th
- SS Masyn Winn
- LF Alec Burleson
- DH Luken Baker
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- C Ivan Herrera
- RF Lars Nootbaar
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 3B Jose Fermin
- CF Victor Scott II
San Diego Padres starting lineup, August 27th
- 1B Luis Arraez
- LF Jurickson Profar
- DH Jake Cronenworth
- 3B Manny Machado
- 2B Xander Bogaerts
- CF Jackson Merrill
- RF David Peralta
- C Luis Campusano
- SS Mason McCoy
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 6:45 PM CT
- Today's game can be seen on Bally Sports Midwest or on the Padres streaming platform
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals radio broadcast will be on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Padres Radio Broadcast is on KWFN 97.3, XEMO 860